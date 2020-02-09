Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.02. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also updated its FY20 guidance to > EUR 2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.69.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.