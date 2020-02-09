Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 180 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

