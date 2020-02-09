Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,786 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aqua America by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,538,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,222,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aqua America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,627,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Aqua America by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,442,000 after buying an additional 519,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $53.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

WTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

