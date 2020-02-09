Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 400 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,178,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,073,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.97 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

