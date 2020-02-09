Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

