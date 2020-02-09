Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 572 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 140.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allergan stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.11. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

