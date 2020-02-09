Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 900 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 466.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.