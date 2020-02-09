Financial Analysis: Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) versus Turquoise Hill Resources (OTCMKTS:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

35.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.18 billion 1.13 $411.20 million N/A N/A Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group $50,000.00 10.74 $21.25 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40 Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.87, suggesting a potential upside of 181.97%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources -12.60% 5.34% 3.33% Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a beta of 4.91, indicating that its share price is 391% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

About Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material. The company is based in Zhangjiakou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.