Financial Comparison: Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) and Its Rivals

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) is one of 602 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enlivex Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors -2,565.18% -250.46% -31.43%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enlivex Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors 6155 16652 32604 1297 2.51

Enlivex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.06%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.03%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -$4.24 million -5.54 Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors $2.20 billion $270.10 million -4.03

Enlivex Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics. Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.88, meaning that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics rivals beat Enlivex Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients. The company also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.