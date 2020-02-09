FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.08 million.FireEye also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

