First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after buying an additional 391,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 490,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,619. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.