First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after acquiring an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in AbbVie by 16.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,177,000 after acquiring an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.29. 19,084,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,502. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

