First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 37.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. 819,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,364. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

