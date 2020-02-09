First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Century Communities makes up about 1.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after acquiring an additional 409,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Century Communities by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 208,906 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,403 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.64. 1,304,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. Century Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $998.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

