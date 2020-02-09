First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,982,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $35.59. 1,079,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,905. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PACW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

