First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 9,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after purchasing an additional 567,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 195,524 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 665,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,571,000 after buying an additional 667,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. 2,329,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

