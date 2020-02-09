First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises about 2.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.71. 2,316,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,700. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $52.74 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

