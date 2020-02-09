First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 886 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,174. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

