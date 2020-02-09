First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,824,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $20.49 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

