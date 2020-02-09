First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.