First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.