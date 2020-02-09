First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $198,000 Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

BLMN opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

