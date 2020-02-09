First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $204,000 Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,280 shares of company stock worth $7,888,697. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus increased their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $162.55 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

