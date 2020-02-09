First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.