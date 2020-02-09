First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 612.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 548,364 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Gogo stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Gogo Inc has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

