First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Colfax by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Colfax by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Colfax by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Colfax by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

