First National Trust Co Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,609 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SYSCO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

