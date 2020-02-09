First National Trust Co Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.90. 2,470,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.