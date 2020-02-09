First National Trust Co Sells 2,155 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,273 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after purchasing an additional 810,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,092,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 2,341,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

