First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 290,072 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,607,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Ford Motor worth $52,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 125.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 781.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 939,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

