First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 35,344 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $48,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 152.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 65,497 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 416.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WPP by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Wpp Plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

