First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 74,347 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $48,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 186.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.