First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 56,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 91,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 11,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $121.48 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

