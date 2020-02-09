First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 617,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,625 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $54,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $11,815,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 373.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 67.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $128.94.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.