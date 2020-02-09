Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Positive Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their positive rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

