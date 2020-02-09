Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Positive Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their positive rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05.
In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
