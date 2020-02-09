FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.32 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 2% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $12,686.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

