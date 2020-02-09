Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 774,978 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 2.0% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,569,000 after buying an additional 336,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $16,710,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowserve by 59.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after buying an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

