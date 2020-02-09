FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.FMC also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.45-6.70 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Shares of FMC traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,226. FMC has a 52-week low of $70.62 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

