FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.45-6.70 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. FMC has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.18.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

