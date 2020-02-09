FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.76-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.45-6.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.18.

NYSE:FMC traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. FMC has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

