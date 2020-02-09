FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.45-6.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Shares of FMC traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

