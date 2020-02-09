Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares rose 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Get Focus Universal alerts:

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million.

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device that combines measuring tools with smartphone technology to deliver sensor node data on desktop and mobile phone screens. Its smart instrumentation platform generalizes instruments into a reusable and architecture-specific components.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.