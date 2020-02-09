Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,243,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,774,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,656,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

