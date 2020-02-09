Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 677,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

IQV opened at $157.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $164.13.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.