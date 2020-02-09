Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $105.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,779. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

