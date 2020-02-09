Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $606.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $385.91 and a 12-month high of $609.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.58.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.