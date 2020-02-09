Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 7,000 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 258,228 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 747.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 152,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 134,280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $3,053,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 235,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 84,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.