Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 8,100 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 181,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEA opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 273.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

