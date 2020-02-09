Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $552,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

