Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $255,300.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,133.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

